    Democrats plot winning strategy for 2022 midterm elections

American Voices

Democrats plot winning strategy for 2022 midterm elections

07:57

Democrats are focusing on economic issues as lawmakers work to keep their majority in Congress. American Voices guest host Maria Teresa Kumar and our political panel discussed the winning path forward for Democrats. April 24, 2022

  • Now Playing

