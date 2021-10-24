Democrats inch closer to passing spending & infrastructure bills

House majority leader Steny Hoyer says he hopes to pass President Biden’s spending and infrastructure bills by the end of next week. Other lawmakers say that’s likely to happen since most negotiations have been settled. But democrats had to either eliminate or restructure several of President Biden’s key policies in order to make that happen. American Voices’ Alicia Menendez discussed with her panel whether compromises in President Biden’s agenda could alienate voters. Oct. 24, 2021