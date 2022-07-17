IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Young voters want new lawmakers

    04:38

  • The plot to sabotage American elections

    03:27

  • OBGYN weighs in on 10-year-old rape/abortion case

    04:17

  • Jan. 6 committee interview former Overstock CEO over ‘Unhinged’ White House meeting

    03:55

  • 'What are they telling us, it can happen again': Lessons learned from former Oath Keeper’s Jan. 6th testimony

    03:12
    Democrats hope to win more senate seats in order to protect abortion rights

    03:20
    Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Secret Service over erased text messages

    04:13

  • Judge blocks protections for LGBTQ students and workers

    00:42

  • Jayland Walker’s killing and how it ties into the re-traumatization of black people

    03:31

  • 'The have to do more': The political will to bring home Brittney Griner

    04:01

  • How the FDA can aid the fight for reproduction rights

    03:21

  • Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon ‘willing’ to testify before Jan. 6 committee

    04:35

  • New documentary 'Fair Play' explores the imbalance of household labor

    06:21

  • Elon Musk bows out of Twitter deal

    03:31

  • How the Biden administration can expand access to the abortion pill

    02:36

  • Rep. Eric Swalwell warns not to expect much from Bannon's testimony 

    03:37

  • 'Pay Our Interns' fights for paid internships across all sectors

    02:59

  • Secretaries of state receiving death threats from election deniers

    02:21

  • 'Greg Abbott’s anti-immigrant actions are deadly': Texas Governor tests state authority limits on immigration

    05:42

  • Staying optimistic in the fight for gun safety reform

    02:46

American Voices

Democrats hope to win more senate seats in order to protect abortion rights

03:20

The House passed two abortion rights bills that are expected to stall in the senate. Democrats say voting on the bill was to show voters where each party stands on the issue. They hope this will galvanize voters to show up to the polls in November and vote for senators who will restore abortion rights. A panel of experts joined American Voices with guest host Katie Phang to discuss. July 17, 2022

