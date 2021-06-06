Democrats get serious about the filibuster

On the heels of news that West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin is a “no” on both the For the People Act and filibuster reform, Democrats now have a clearer picture of what they’re dealing with in the Senate. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer this week will begin a vote offensive to convince the holdouts within the party that unless the filibuster is abolished, Biden’s agenda is caput. Three reporters join American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss how Schumer plans to do it.