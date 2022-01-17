IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Democrats are optimistic voting rights legislation can pass despite the grim outlook

American Voices

Democrats are optimistic voting rights legislation can pass despite the grim outlook

04:15

Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer says Senate Democrats will begin debating and voting on voting rights legislation this week. A showdown over reforming filibuster rules will likely follow. Juanita Tolliver Democratic Strategist and MSNBC Political Analyst, Kadia Tubman, Insider Senior Editor, and Hugo Lowell, Congressional reporter at the Guardian joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the busy week ahead for Democrats.Jan. 17, 2022

