Democrats are optimistic voting rights legislation can pass despite the grim outlook
04:15
Share this -
copied
Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer says Senate Democrats will begin debating and voting on voting rights legislation this week. A showdown over reforming filibuster rules will likely follow. Juanita Tolliver Democratic Strategist and MSNBC Political Analyst, Kadia Tubman, Insider Senior Editor, and Hugo Lowell, Congressional reporter at the Guardian joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the busy week ahead for Democrats.Jan. 17, 2022
DOJ announces a new unit to combat domestic terrorism but few details on how it will function
02:46
Now Playing
Democrats are optimistic voting rights legislation can pass despite the grim outlook
04:15
UP NEXT
Turning negative internet posts into empowering poetry
04:34
Saving our planet and the right to vote
01:58
Follow the money trail that led to the insurrection
02:31
Fighting the GOP plot to make it harder for Americans to vote