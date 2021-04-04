Democrats and Republicans prepare for partisan showdown over Pres. Biden’s new infrastructure bill

President Biden is looking to Congress to pass his new $2 trillion infrastructure and jobs plan, but Republican lawmakers are already coming out against the bill. American Voices host Alicia Menendez speaks with MSNBC political contributor Eugene Daniels, Politico White House reporter and co-author of Politico Playbook, Lauren Gambino, senior political correspondent for The Guardian, and Tia Mitchell, Washington correspondent for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, about the battle brewing on Capitol Hill.