IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Democracy is on the ballot on Tuesday and fascism lingers in the shadows

    03:26
  • UP NEXT

    Latino voters could be deciding factor in tight midterm races

    02:29

  • Sen. Cortez Masto on Jan. 6: ‘I’ll never forget that day, and I know who was responsible’

    06:33

  • Senator Mark Kelly warns about the threat to American democracy

    06:07

  • New York Gov. Kathy Hochul addresses crime concerns ahead of election day

    03:12

  • The Human Cost of Republicans Busing Migrants

    03:30

  • “Lost in Panama” podcast digs into mysterious 2014 disappearance of two Dutch women

    03:41

  • Election denier running for Secretary of State in Nevada causes chaos

    02:25

  • The other tight Senate races to watch out for in the midterm elections

    05:42

  • 'This is what violence is': Arizona voters cite voter intimidation ahead of tight races

    03:10

  • Rep. Eric Swalwell: ‘Ukraine’s fight for democracy is our fight for democracy’

    03:16

  • NBC News poll shows historic interest in midterm elections

    03:45

  • The success of Siete foods

    01:53

  • Kelly Loeffler’s text messages show she approved staffer acting as fake Trump elector

    02:33

  • How abortion rights and the economy are linked

    02:11

  • Georgia’s record-high early voting turnout not with challenges to voters

    03:23

  • Campaigns focusing on motivating voters ahead of 2022 midterms

    02:41

  • 'My Broken Language': An exploration of multicultural identity hits the stage

    07:08

  • ‘A five-alarm fire’: Michigan’s Jocelyn Benson on election deniers running for Secy. of State

    04:47

  • 'Politicians should not be in our doctor’s offices': President of Emily’s List weighs in on GOP abortion restrictions

    03:47

American Voices

Democracy is on the ballot on Tuesday and fascism lingers in the shadows

03:26

No other midterm election in our nation’s history is as consequential as this one because democracy itself has never been on the ballot before. NBC Presidential Historian Michael Beschloss and NYU History Professor Ruth Ben-Ghiat discuss the concept of fascism and the danger facing the U.S with American Voices host Alicia Menendez. Nov. 6, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Democracy is on the ballot on Tuesday and fascism lingers in the shadows

    03:26
  • UP NEXT

    Latino voters could be deciding factor in tight midterm races

    02:29

  • Sen. Cortez Masto on Jan. 6: ‘I’ll never forget that day, and I know who was responsible’

    06:33

  • Senator Mark Kelly warns about the threat to American democracy

    06:07

  • New York Gov. Kathy Hochul addresses crime concerns ahead of election day

    03:12

  • The Human Cost of Republicans Busing Migrants

    03:30

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All