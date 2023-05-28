IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Deal over debt limit sets stage for votes in Congress

    02:52
  • UP NEXT

    How Democratic Secretaries of State are fighting for reproductive rights

    03:38

  • Trump could lose millions and face criminal charges if he keeps discussing court cases

    04:00

  • President Biden and Speaker McCarthy talk on phone as debt talks stretch on

    04:48

  • Texas AG Paxton to face Senate trial following historic impeachment

    02:57

  • 'When LGBTQ people are under attack, everybody loses': Far-right wages war on Pride merch

    03:38

  • Texas AG Ken Paxton impeachment sparked by 2020 investigation

    03:35

  • Congressman Espaillat: We cannot let the economy fall of the cliff

    03:38

  • Texas House votes to impeach Attorney General Ken Paxton

    03:55

  • Comedian Hari Kondabolu talks pandemic baby, the American Dream and AOC

    05:08

  • Rep. Deborah Ross: North Carolina abortion ban turns the clock back 50 years

    05:50

  • Top Trump attorney says he quit over legal team's in-fighting

    02:35

  • Rep. Eric Swalwell: Democrats need to make clear raising debt limit is paying 'Trump's tab'

    04:32

  • Florida Dreamers recipients display the power of their voices in fight for in-state college tuition

    05:20

  • North Carolina Rep. Julie von Haefen: 'This 12-week ban is going to be devastating'

    05:48

  • Brooklyn abortion clinic gears up for Fifth Circuit mifepristone ruling

    03:12

  • '#SistersInLaw' podcast hosts share passions and hobbies

    04:32

  • Over 60 progressive lawmakers urge Biden to invoke 14th Amendment to prevent debt default

    02:36

  • North Carolina AG: Abortion restrictions a 'compromise between the extreme right and the radical right'

    02:34

American Voices

Deal over debt limit sets stage for votes in Congress

02:52

President Biden and Speaker McCarthy are urging Congress to pass their tentative agreement to raise the nation's debt ceiling. NBC News' Sahil Kapur and Julia Jester joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to map out the path forward in both chambers of Congress. May 28, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Deal over debt limit sets stage for votes in Congress

    02:52
  • UP NEXT

    How Democratic Secretaries of State are fighting for reproductive rights

    03:38

  • Trump could lose millions and face criminal charges if he keeps discussing court cases

    04:00

  • President Biden and Speaker McCarthy talk on phone as debt talks stretch on

    04:48

  • Texas AG Paxton to face Senate trial following historic impeachment

    02:57

  • 'When LGBTQ people are under attack, everybody loses': Far-right wages war on Pride merch

    03:38

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All