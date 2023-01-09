IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

American Voices

Damar Hamlin’s collapse sparks disinformation about COVID-19 vaccines

03:48

Buffalo Bills’ Safety Damar Hamlin is recovering after having a heart attack on the football field last week. COVID-19 had nothing to do with what happened to him. Yet, people have been using his injury as an opportunity to spread disinformation online, claiming that the vaccine is to blame for his injury. Media Matters president Angelo Carusone joined guest host Julián Castro  on American Voices to breakdown the vaccine disinformation playbook and why it continues to take hold online. Jan. 9, 2023

