Damar Hamlin’s collapse sparks disinformation about COVID-19 vaccines

Buffalo Bills’ Safety Damar Hamlin is recovering after having a heart attack on the football field last week. COVID-19 had nothing to do with what happened to him. Yet, people have been using his injury as an opportunity to spread disinformation online, claiming that the vaccine is to blame for his injury. Media Matters president Angelo Carusone joined guest host Julián Castro on American Voices to breakdown the vaccine disinformation playbook and why it continues to take hold online. Jan. 9, 2023