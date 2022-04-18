IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Russia’s war in Ukraine reshapes U.S. and European foreign policy

    06:06

  • The real reason Elon Musk wants to take over Twitter

    02:40

  • Florida’s GOP blueprint to crackdown on your rights

    08:17
  • Now Playing

    Cracking down on crime and police brutality

    04:38
  • UP NEXT

    War in Ukraine looms over Biden’s domestic agenda

    07:36

  • Zelenskyy calls for Biden to visit Ukraine

    04:08

  • Texas Governor says ‘financial pain is necessary’ for border security

    05:12

  • ‘Mindboggling’: Fake federal agents deceived the Secret Service for 2 years

    04:57

  • Russia is likely to increase its attacks in Ukraine

    03:00

  • RNC searching for ‘newer, better debate platforms’ in presidential races

    06:27

  • Republican candidates lean into culture wars for political gain

    07:30

  • Russia to ramp up attacks in Ukraine in coming days

    06:17

  • Why France’s presidential election will be ‘critical’ for Ukraine

    05:49

  • What the first Jan. 6 acquittal means for the federal investigation

    05:44

  • ‘No signs’ Justice Dept. is investigating Trump as Jan. 6 panel weighs criminal referral

    04:28

  • Texas DA to drop murder charge against woman for ‘self-induced abortion’

    06:43

  • French presidential election could have major impact on war in Ukraine

    05:13

  • Rep. Susan Wild: U.S. must work swiftly to set timeline to welcome Ukrainian refugees 

    05:01

  • A new study unveils the disproportionate impact COVID-19 has on America's poor

    06:33

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation serves as a turning point for American history

    04:50

American Voices

Cracking down on crime and police brutality

04:38

Gun violence kills thousands of Americans a year. And some of these deaths are at the hands of police officers. The nation must balance combating crime while also addressing police brutality. To tackle these dual issues, retired NYPD detective and director of the Black Law Enforcement Alliance Marq Claxton joined American Voices with guest host Julián Castro to discuss. April 18, 2022

  • Russia’s war in Ukraine reshapes U.S. and European foreign policy

    06:06

  • The real reason Elon Musk wants to take over Twitter

    02:40

  • Florida’s GOP blueprint to crackdown on your rights

    08:17
  • Now Playing

    Cracking down on crime and police brutality

    04:38
  • UP NEXT

    War in Ukraine looms over Biden’s domestic agenda

    07:36

  • Zelenskyy calls for Biden to visit Ukraine

    04:08

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All