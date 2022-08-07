CPAC Texas gives platform to global far-right

The Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas is uniting extremists from around the world, from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia. “The whole idea here is that conservatives are victims… even if they’ve done crimes,” says Atlantic contributor Molly Jong-Fast. She joined former GOP House Member David Jolly to discuss CPAC’s embrace of the Great Replacement Theory and other far-right conspiracies.Aug. 7, 2022