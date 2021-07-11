Court documents cite Trump’s continued false election claims as evidence of ongoing incitement

In the investigation over the January 6 insurrection, the Justice Department this week warned that Donald Trump’s rhetoric could inspire more violence. A court document shows the DOJ suggested Trump's election lies, including that he will be "reinstated" without an election, is used in their legal argument to keep monitoring an accused capitol rioter, who is a Marine Corps veteran. MSNBC legal contributor and trial attorney, Katie Phang, and MSNBC contributor and former Watergate prosecutor, Jill Wine-Banks, join American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss what’s at stake for Trump and the defendants as the case heats up.