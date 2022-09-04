IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

American Voices

Could Trump’s lawyers take the fall for the Mar-a-Lago documents?

03:39

A court filing reveals least one of former President Trump’s attorneys provided a false statement to the Justice Department. Former U.S. Attorney Barb McQuade and ex-FBI Special Agent Clint Watts discuss Trump’s potential criminal exposure and the timeline for a federal indictment.Sept. 4, 2022

