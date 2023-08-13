Congressman Matt Gaetz declares only “force” can bring change in Washington as he defends Trump in Iowa

Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz told a crowed of Trump supporters at the Iowa State Fair “that only through force do we make any change in a corrupt town like Washington.” Professor of History Ruth Ben-Ghiat joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the dangers of violent rhetoric and the rise of fascism in America.Aug. 13, 2023