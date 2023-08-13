IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Majority of voters favor abortion rights, Ohio is latest example

    Congressman Matt Gaetz declares only “force” can bring change in Washington as he defends Trump in Iowa

American Voices

Congressman Matt Gaetz declares only “force” can bring change in Washington as he defends Trump in Iowa

Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz told a crowed of Trump supporters at the Iowa State Fair “that only through force do we make any change in a corrupt town like Washington.” Professor of History Ruth Ben-Ghiat joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the dangers of violent rhetoric and the rise of fascism in America.Aug. 13, 2023

  Majority of voters favor abortion rights, Ohio is latest example

    Congressman Matt Gaetz declares only “force” can bring change in Washington as he defends Trump in Iowa

