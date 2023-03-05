IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Congressman Bowman sends Florida Governor Ron DeSantis anti-racist books

American Voices

Congressman Bowman sends Florida Governor Ron DeSantis anti-racist books

03:46

New York Congressman Jamaal Bowman responded to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ “anti-woke” crusade, sending him books now banned in many Florida classrooms. Bowman joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss how Democrats can counter the politics of division. March 5, 2023

