IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Director Eva Longoria: 'Flamin' Hot' film is 'love letter' to Mexican-American community

    06:28

  • Pardoning a president: Unifying or divisive?

    04:39

  • Atlanta area law enforcement preparing for possible Trump indictment in Georgia

    03:39

  • Trump tries to deflect attention away from indictment as federal government builds case based on evidence not bluster

    03:25
  • Now Playing

    Congressional Dads Caucus focusing on policies for working families

    08:38
  • UP NEXT

    Why far-right extremists stayed home during Trump’s arraignment

    03:11

  • Biden touts pro-labor record as Republicans mull over pardoning Trump

    04:03

  • 'It's going to be really ugly': Donald Trump continues slamming docs indictment

    02:43

  • 'His strategy of course will be delay': Breaking down Donald Trump's upcoming docs trial

    04:18

  • Why Republicans feel compelled to defend Trump

    02:34

  • J. Harrison Ghee & Alex Newell make LGBTQ+ History

    06:59

  • Trump attacks DOJ amid mounting legal troubles

    03:28

  • The GOP defends Donald Trump against indictment

    04:09

  • Trump denounces federal indictment on campaign trail

    05:02

  • A Dangerous Moment For The GOP and America

    03:53

  • Rep. Eric Swalwell: Trump’s classified documents may have compromised national security

    03:11

  • The historic nature of the 2024 presidential election

    03:47

  • Geena Rocero: 'Visibility is just one part of this equity conversation'

    03:58

  • Rep. Swalwell on voting for the debt bill: ‘I’m anti-apocalypse’

    02:28

  • Film spotlights couple central to LGBTQ rights movement

    06:47

American Voices

Congressional Dads Caucus focusing on policies for working families

08:38

The new Congressional Dads Caucus is paving the way forward to create family-friendly policies. American Voices’ Alicia Menendez sat down with Congressmen Brendan Boyle, Jimmy Gomez, Morgan McGarvey, and Kevin Mullin to discuss a father’s role at home and at work.  June 18, 2023

  • Director Eva Longoria: 'Flamin' Hot' film is 'love letter' to Mexican-American community

    06:28

  • Pardoning a president: Unifying or divisive?

    04:39

  • Atlanta area law enforcement preparing for possible Trump indictment in Georgia

    03:39

  • Trump tries to deflect attention away from indictment as federal government builds case based on evidence not bluster

    03:25
  • Now Playing

    Congressional Dads Caucus focusing on policies for working families

    08:38
  • UP NEXT

    Why far-right extremists stayed home during Trump’s arraignment

    03:11

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All