American Voices

Congressional Black Caucus requests meeting with President Biden to discuss police reform

03:52

The Congressional Black Caucus is pushing for federal legislation following the police beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols in Memphis. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the path forward to pass police reform. Jan. 30, 2023

