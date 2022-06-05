IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Congress works to push through gun reform legislation

    04:08
  • UP NEXT

    Uvalde victims suing gun manufacturer face long road to justice

    02:50

  • Rep. Swalwell: ‘Frustrating’ to see DOJ drop contempt case against Mark Meadows

    03:43

  • 'We cannot wait for lawmakers to save us': Project Unloaded aims to end gun violence

    02:59

  • 'There’s a tremendous amount of sorrow, anger, frustration': Treating Uvalde’s trauma patients

    04:00

  • How to defeat the NRA’s ‘nonsensical’ talking points

    02:53

  • Texas Democrats demand special session to address gun violence

    03:04

  • DOJ plans to review botched police response in Uvalde, Texas

    03:39

  • Uvalde’s state senator: ‘For the rest of my career, I’ll be demanding change on guns’

    05:07

  • Florida's lessons on gun reform

    04:15

  • 'Please show up for survivors': Victims of gun violence speak out

    06:34

  • Senate debates new gun safety reforms after a decade of inaction

    04:53

  • Texas Republican leaders blame Uvalde shooting on everything except guns

    04:37

  • Texas lawmaker demands gun reform: 'The body pile is high enough'

    04:42

  • Frank Figliuzzi on Uvalde shooting: 'I can't understand' why police waited

    04:21

  • COVID-19 cases are rising as Memorial Day weekend approaches

    04:13

  • Haiti’s debt to France linked to large numbers of Haitian migrants at U.S. border

    06:19

  • 'Negotiating in public’: Jan. 6 panel pushes back on DOJ request for transcripts

    03:47

  • Which Republican lawmakers led tours of the Capitol on Jan. 5?

    03:00

  • Stopping the plot to steal future elections

    04:55

American Voices

Congress works to push through gun reform legislation

04:08

In the wake of several deadly mass shootings within the past month, Congress is facing mounting pressure from voters and the White House to pass gun reform legislation. The House is expected to vote on two bills next week, but they could be blocked by Republican Senators who think the answer to gun violence is more guns. Alicia Menendez discusses these bills and the obstacles they face with her panel on American Voices. June 5, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Congress works to push through gun reform legislation

    04:08
  • UP NEXT

    Uvalde victims suing gun manufacturer face long road to justice

    02:50

  • Rep. Swalwell: ‘Frustrating’ to see DOJ drop contempt case against Mark Meadows

    03:43

  • 'We cannot wait for lawmakers to save us': Project Unloaded aims to end gun violence

    02:59

  • 'There’s a tremendous amount of sorrow, anger, frustration': Treating Uvalde’s trauma patients

    04:00

  • How to defeat the NRA’s ‘nonsensical’ talking points

    02:53

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All