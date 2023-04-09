Congress, White House look to take action on abortion medication following Texas ruling

Days after a federal judge in Texas put a halt on government approval of the abortion medication mifepristone, MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas), who recently sent a letter to President Biden urging the administration to preserve FDA approval for the medication and access to it nationwide. Rep. Crockett also weighs in on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s desire to pardon a man convicted of murder in the July 2020 death of a man at a Black Lives Matter protest in Austin, and what it says about Republican messaging on crime. April 9, 2023