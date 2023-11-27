IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

American Voices

Congress returns from Thanksgiving recess with aid package to Israel and Ukraine in limbo

04:05

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he intends to bring President Biden’s $105 billion emergency national security funding package to the floor for a vote the week after next. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by NBC News Political Analyst, Former Representative Carlos Curbelo (R-FL) and Democratic Strategist, Don Calloway, to discuss the stakes abroad and at home if the aid isn’t past before the end of the year. Nov. 27, 2023

