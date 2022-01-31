IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
American Voices

Congress invests in climate resilience

06:36

Congress just introduced the Climate Resilience Workforce Act, a new bill that aims to federally recognize and protect the workers that help us rebuild and recover following natural disasters. Washington Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, who spearheaded the effort, joins American Voices with Alicia Menendez along with Resilience Force Founder, Saket Soni. Jan. 31, 2022

