Congress in shambles as U.S. approaches government shutdown

The U.S. is once again on the brink of a government shutdown as hard-right House republicans refuse to come to a bipartisan agreement on funding the government. They're also blocking aid to Ukraine and Israel by tying Israel aid to IRS tax cuts and attempting to link Ukraine aid to border security provisions. New House speaker Mike Johnson is leading the disfunction by bowing to the whims of hard-right House republicans. Alicia Menendez sat down with a political panel on American Voices to discuss. Nov. 5, 2023