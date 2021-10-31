Compensating families separated at the border: ‘While the money could be life-changing for these families, it will never erase the trauma’
More than 5,600 kids were separated at the border from their parents under the Trump administration. There are ongoing negotiations between the Justice Department and lawyers representing those families about potential financial compensation. Compensation payments could be around $450 thousand per person. American Voices host Alicia Menendez discusses what this compensation would mean for the affected families.Oct. 31, 2021