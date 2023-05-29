IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Texas Republicans hold AG Ken Paxton accountable in House impeachment vote

    03:44

  • McCarthy’s far-right critics balk at debt limit deal

    03:53

  • House Republicans use debt ceiling talks as negotiation tactic to push through GOP agenda

    06:08

  • President Biden urging House Democrats to back deal on debt ceiling

    03:49
  • Now Playing

    Combative debt ceiling process in question as deal is reached

    04:51
  • UP NEXT

    Deal over debt limit sets stage for votes in Congress

    02:52

  • How Democratic Secretaries of State are fighting for reproductive rights

    03:38

  • Trump could lose millions and face criminal charges if he keeps discussing court cases

    04:00

  • President Biden and Speaker McCarthy talk on phone as debt talks stretch on

    04:48

  • Texas AG Paxton to face Senate trial following historic impeachment

    02:57

  • 'When LGBTQ people are under attack, everybody loses': Far-right wages war on Pride merch

    03:38

  • Texas AG Ken Paxton impeachment sparked by 2020 investigation

    03:35

  • Congressman Espaillat: We cannot let the economy fall of the cliff

    03:38

  • Texas House votes to impeach Attorney General Ken Paxton

    03:55

  • Comedian Hari Kondabolu talks pandemic baby, the American Dream and AOC

    05:08

  • Rep. Deborah Ross: North Carolina abortion ban turns the clock back 50 years

    05:50

  • Top Trump attorney says he quit over legal team's in-fighting

    02:35

  • Rep. Eric Swalwell: Democrats need to make clear raising debt limit is paying 'Trump's tab'

    04:32

  • Florida Dreamers recipients display the power of their voices in fight for in-state college tuition

    05:20

American Voices

Combative debt ceiling process in question as deal is reached

04:51

Moments after President Biden announced a deal has been reached to raise the debt limit, MSNBC's Alicia Menendez and her panel discuss the politics and procedure that lead to this moment. May 29, 2023

  • Texas Republicans hold AG Ken Paxton accountable in House impeachment vote

    03:44

  • McCarthy’s far-right critics balk at debt limit deal

    03:53

  • House Republicans use debt ceiling talks as negotiation tactic to push through GOP agenda

    06:08

  • President Biden urging House Democrats to back deal on debt ceiling

    03:49
  • Now Playing

    Combative debt ceiling process in question as deal is reached

    04:51
  • UP NEXT

    Deal over debt limit sets stage for votes in Congress

    02:52

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All