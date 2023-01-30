Colorado Secy. of State on surge in political violence: ‘We’re not out of the woods’

Speaker McCarthy is lashing out against top Democrats even as the Paul Pelosi attack video underscores the danger of demonizing fellow lawmakers. Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, who has faced death threats from election deniers, joins MNSBC’s Alicia Menendez to discuss Republicans’ extreme rhetoric. “We have to recommit ourselves to democracy,” says Secy. Griswold.Jan. 30, 2023