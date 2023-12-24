Colorado Secretary of State: Americans show up when freedoms are under attack

A group of Colorado voters is pushing back against Donald Trump’s assault on democracy – arguing he should be banned from the state’s ballot. Under the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, the Colorado Supreme Court deemed Trump ineligible to seek higher office because they found Trump engaged in insurrection. Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss how Americans are fighting to preserve our democracy. Dec. 24, 2023