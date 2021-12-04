CNN terminates Chris Cuomo for aiding brother during sexual misconduct allegations
00:32
CNN has announced the termination of host Chris Cuomo after an investigation by the New York attorney general showed in more detail how he helped his brother, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, defend himself against sexual misconduct allegations.Dec. 4, 2021
