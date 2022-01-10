IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Climate legislation stalls while the dangers of the issue prevail

    02:05
  • UP NEXT

    Texas showcases the state of GOP politics

    04:20

  • Warning from Canadian newspaper: ‘American democracy could collapse’

    02:46

  • White House advisors say U.S. needs new COVID-19 strategy

    07:14

  • President Biden to push for voting protection during visit to Atlanta

    06:07

  • January 6th Committee projects optimism over Pence meeting

    07:26

  • Ted Cruz and the power of Fox News

    04:54

  • 'This is not a test, our democracy is in peril': Mayors fight for federal voting rights legislation

    06:10

  • Investigating the broad plot to overturn the 2020 election

    10:29

  • How to find time for creativity and self-care during the pandemic

    05:11

  • New Corbevax vaccine could be global game changer

    05:55

  • ‘The guns will come out at the last minute’: The next wave of far-right extremism

    07:14

  • Climate change is our greatest existential threat

    02:35

  • Neighboring communities pitch in to help CO wildfire victims

    04:13

  • Education Secretary urges schools to stay open amid Omicron surge

    05:22

  • Jan. 6 committee sets stage for public hearings

    08:00

  • Voters under 30 could be key to winning midterms

    05:50

  • Rev. Barber: What if we have a massive turnout of poor and low-wealth people in the midterms?

    05:29

  • Jan. 6 committee stages public hearings as lawmakers reflect on anniversary of Capitol attack

    07:38

  • Ghislaine Maxwell trial: What to expect from closing arguments

    05:54

American Voices

Climate legislation stalls while the dangers of the issue prevail

02:05

The climate crisis continues to hit states across the country. American Voices host Alicia Menendez echoes Joe Biden's recent message while surveying the damage of a recent wildfire in Colorado, "We can't ignore reality."Jan. 10, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Climate legislation stalls while the dangers of the issue prevail

    02:05
  • UP NEXT

    Texas showcases the state of GOP politics

    04:20

  • Warning from Canadian newspaper: ‘American democracy could collapse’

    02:46

  • White House advisors say U.S. needs new COVID-19 strategy

    07:14

  • President Biden to push for voting protection during visit to Atlanta

    06:07

  • January 6th Committee projects optimism over Pence meeting

    07:26

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All