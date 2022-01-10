Climate legislation stalls while the dangers of the issue prevail
02:05
Share this -
copied
The climate crisis continues to hit states across the country. American Voices host Alicia Menendez echoes Joe Biden's recent message while surveying the damage of a recent wildfire in Colorado, "We can't ignore reality."Jan. 10, 2022
Now Playing
Climate legislation stalls while the dangers of the issue prevail
02:05
UP NEXT
Texas showcases the state of GOP politics
04:20
Warning from Canadian newspaper: ‘American democracy could collapse’
02:46
White House advisors say U.S. needs new COVID-19 strategy
07:14
President Biden to push for voting protection during visit to Atlanta
06:07
January 6th Committee projects optimism over Pence meeting