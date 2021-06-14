Civil rights advocates plan 'Moral March on Manchin' as Attorney General Merrick Garland urges congress to pass voting rights legislation

The Poor People’s Campaign is planning a rally in Senator Joe Manchin’s home state of West Virginia, urging him to support voting rights legislation. This comes as Attorney General Merrick Garland announced new efforts to defend voting rights at the federal level. Dr. Liz Theoharis of the Poor People’s Campaign and MSNBC contributor Joyce Vance joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the push to convince congress to restore the Voting Rights Act.