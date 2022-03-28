China would be violating international law if it aids Russia in its war in Ukraine
Russia has asked China for weapons since the start of its war in Ukraine. Professor of International Law at Yale Law School and former Special Counsel to the General Counsel at the U.S. Department of Defense Oona Hathaway joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez. Hathaway explained why China should refrain from providing weapons to Russia as they continue their war in Ukraine. March 28, 2022
