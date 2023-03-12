Chaos ensues across U.S. over abortion rights

Several major headlines this week showcase how perilous and confusing the fight over abortion rights has become. Florida is moving to pass a six-week abortion ban less than a year after enacting a 15-week ban. Women in Texas are suing the sate over its near-total abortion plan. And California has decided to not renew a $54 million contract with Walgreens for the company’s decision to not sell apportion pills in 20 states. University of California, Irvine law professor and “On The Issues” podcast host Michele Goodwin joined American Voices to discuss. She is the author of “Policing The Womb: Invisible Women & The criminalization of Motherhood.”March 12, 2023