IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • "A policy of cruelty": Democrats, advocates rail against possible restart of migrant family detention centers

    05:52

  • Former Biden Disinformation Chief speaks out about right-wing harassment campaign

    04:05

  • Florida State Rep. Fentrice Driskell on Gov. DeSantis: 'This is a Governor that likes to suppress our stories.'

    04:14

  • Donald Trump ramps up attacks against investigators as New York prosecutors invite him to appear before grand jury

    05:15

  • The Rise of White Supremacist Propaganda in America

    02:17

  • Honoring the legacy of the first American woman to spacewalk

    04:44
  • Now Playing

    Chaos ensues across U.S. over abortion rights

    03:53
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Jimmy Gomez calls GOP lawmakers “bullies” for “deliberate attack” against transgender Americans

    02:50

  • LGBTQ+ community in George Santos’ district calling for him to resign

    03:10

  • Arizona Secy. of State snubs election denier Kari Lake: ‘Who are you talking about?’

    04:23

  • Anti-abortion movement escalates battle over reproductive freedom

    05:10

  • In 20 years, the gender pay gap has barely changed

    05:18

  • Former President Trump steals the show at CPAC

    04:02

  • Sen. Tina Smith calls 'B.S.' over Walgreens’ decision on abortion pills

    05:13

  • Michigan Secy. of State on Bloody Sunday anniversary: ‘We’ve still not fully crossed that bridge’

    05:07

  • How one Southern pastor uses scripture to promote acceptance

    04:17

  • Fox News gave Trump confidential info on Biden campaign, Dominion filing alleges

    04:17

  • The exploitation of migrant children in America

    04:18

  • Donald Trump wins CPAC straw poll with 62% of the vote

    02:57

  • Rev. William Barber: 'When you block living wages people die'

    06:33

American Voices

Chaos ensues across U.S. over abortion rights

03:53

Several major headlines this week showcase how perilous and confusing the fight over abortion rights has become. Florida is moving to pass a six-week abortion ban less than a year after enacting a 15-week ban. Women in Texas are suing the sate over its near-total abortion plan. And California has decided to not renew a $54 million contract with Walgreens for the company’s decision to not sell apportion pills in 20 states. University of California, Irvine law professor and “On The Issues” podcast host Michele Goodwin joined American Voices to discuss. She is the author of “Policing The Womb: Invisible Women & The criminalization of Motherhood.”March 12, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    "A policy of cruelty": Democrats, advocates rail against possible restart of migrant family detention centers

    05:52

  • Former Biden Disinformation Chief speaks out about right-wing harassment campaign

    04:05

  • Florida State Rep. Fentrice Driskell on Gov. DeSantis: 'This is a Governor that likes to suppress our stories.'

    04:14

  • Donald Trump ramps up attacks against investigators as New York prosecutors invite him to appear before grand jury

    05:15

  • The Rise of White Supremacist Propaganda in America

    02:17

  • Honoring the legacy of the first American woman to spacewalk

    04:44

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All