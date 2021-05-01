Census lays groundwork for redistricting battle in GOP-led states

As Republican-led states push restrictive voting bills, the biggest fight over voting rights is yet to come. Chuck Rocha, Former Senior Advisor to Bernie Sanders for President 2020 and 2016 and Victoria De Francesco Soto, Assistant Dean for Civic Engagement at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at The University of Texas at Austin join American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the threat of gerrymandering as states prepare to redraw maps for congressional districts.