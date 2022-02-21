Capitol rioter who flashed gun during Jan. 6 riot arrested for murder in Utah
03:18
Share this -
copied
According to online investigators, a man accused of fatally stabbing a 19-year-old in July last year in Utah had already been flagged to the FBI after flashing a gun at the Capitol riot. NBC News justice reporter Ryan Reilly has the details.Feb. 21, 2022
Now Playing
Capitol rioter who flashed gun during Jan. 6 riot arrested for murder in Utah
03:18
UP NEXT
Breaking down the path of Putin’s aggression toward Ukraine
07:25
Donald Trump claims his company has 'very low debt' amid series of legal defeats
08:40
Donald Trump could be losing status as GOP kingmaker
06:15
Wisconsin GOP still trying to toss out the 2020 election results
07:25
Western leaders still pushing for diplomacy as Russia invasion nears