American Voices

Capitol Police veteran slams anti-immigrant rhetoric: 'We contribute a lot to this country'

An immigrant from the Dominican Republic, Sergeant Aquilino Gonell won a Congressional Gold Medal and a Presidential Citizens Medal for protecting the Capitol on January 6. His new memoir, "American Shield," recounts his service during the Iraq War and the insurrection. He joined American Voices host Alicia Menendez to discuss.Nov. 12, 2023

