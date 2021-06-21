Capitol Hill showdown looms as Republicans vow to block voting rights bill

Capitol Hill is gearing up for a showdown over voting rights with Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer set to bring the “For The People” Act to a vote and Republicans already signaling their blanket opposition to the election reform bill. American Voices guest host Zerlina Maxwell speaks with Rashad Robinson, president of “Color of Change”, Victoria DeFrancesco, MSNBC contributor and Assistant Dean for Civic Engagement at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at The University of Texas at Austin, and Fernand Amandi, MSNBC Political Analyst, president of Bendixen & Amandi International, and host of the “Strange Days” podcast, about the battle over access to the ballot box being fought on the federal and state level.