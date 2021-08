In 2018, Latinos in California voted for Gavin Newsom by 2-1. Then came the pandemic. New polling shows nearly half say they’ll vote to recall the Governor. John Myers, Sacramento Bureau Chief for the LA Times, and Christian Arana, Vice President of Policy at the Latino Community, join American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss what we can expect in the leadup to the vote in mid-September. Aug. 29, 2021