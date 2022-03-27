IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • As Biden welcomes Ukrainian refugees, U.S. immigration system ‘beset by backlogs’

    03:24
  • Now Playing

    Can Justice Thomas be impeached?

    04:05
  • UP NEXT

    Rockets strike western Ukrainian city of Lviv

    03:49

  • Rep. Fortenberry resigns from Congress after being convicted for lying to the FBI

    00:24

  • ‘Nonstop propaganda loop’: Russian TV still blaming Ukraine for the war

    04:23

  • Pres. Biden works with NATO to prevent geopolitical fallout from Russia’s war

    06:11

  • The West wrestles with how to end Putin’s war through diplomacy

    04:32

  • Putin ramps up attacks in Ukraine as Zelenskyy repeats call for peace talks

    07:36

  • 'The brutality is the point': Russian forces deporting Ukrainian civilians

    03:11

  • Putin ramps up the brutality in Ukrainian cities

    03:21

  • Terrell Jermaine Starr: "Alot of people don't realize that just because America is not their oppressor, doesn't mean that they're not ours."

    09:01

  • Man tours destroyed school, sarcastically thanks Putin for freeing Ukrainians from education

    00:47

  • 'You must live with your choice': Ukrainian President Zelenskyy urges Israel to take tougher stand against Russia

    02:14

  • St. Paul’s Cathedral in London rings bells in support for Ukraine

    00:29

  • Rep. Ted Lieu on the U.S. response to Ukrainian calls for assistance

    03:43

  • Inside the ‘clandestine battle’ to defeat Russian intelligence

    04:29

  • What will it take to turn Russians against Putin?

    06:05

  • Crafting an off-ramp for Putin’s war of choice in Ukraine

    05:38

  • Dissecting China’s all-in allyship with Russia

    03:41

  • Can Kyiv withstand impending Russian assault?

    05:53

American Voices

Can Justice Thomas be impeached?

04:05

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is facing calls for his impeachment over his wife’s text messages to former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows. Civil rights attorney Maya Wiley and Country Over Party founder Matthew Dowd discuss whether impeaching Justice Thomas could lead to accountability.March 27, 2022

  • As Biden welcomes Ukrainian refugees, U.S. immigration system ‘beset by backlogs’

    03:24
  • Now Playing

    Can Justice Thomas be impeached?

    04:05
  • UP NEXT

    Rockets strike western Ukrainian city of Lviv

    03:49

  • Rep. Fortenberry resigns from Congress after being convicted for lying to the FBI

    00:24

  • ‘Nonstop propaganda loop’: Russian TV still blaming Ukraine for the war

    04:23

  • Pres. Biden works with NATO to prevent geopolitical fallout from Russia’s war

    06:11

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All