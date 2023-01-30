Calls to reexamine policing in America after the police beating of Tyre Nichols

The deadly police beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols in Memphis is reigniting calls for police reform. MSNBC Analysts Brittany Packnett Cunningham and Charles Coleman Jr. joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss how America needs to tackle the issue of police brutality. Jan. 30, 2023