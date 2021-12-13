California Governor pushes to restrict assault weapons using tactics used in Texas abortion law battle
07:07
Share this -
copied
California Governor Gavin Newsom is urging state lawmakers to pass a gun safety law modeled after the Texas abortion ban that skirts judicial review. MSNBC Contributor Melissa Murray, MSNBC Political Analyst Michelle Goldberg and former Texas State Senator Wendy Davis joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the impact of two abortion cases in front of the Supreme Court. Dec. 13, 2021
California Governor pushes to restrict assault weapons using tactics used in Texas abortion law battle
07:07
Jill Wine-Banks: Case for holding Meadows in contempt is “very strong'
03:53
Rev. William Barber and activists head to Washington to march for the passage of the Build Back Better bill
04:39
Here’s why the January 6th Commission is holding Meadows in contempt
06:19
January 6th Committee plows ahead with contempt charges against Meadows
06:45
National guard deployed in Kentucky after deadly tornadoes