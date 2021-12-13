IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • California Governor pushes to restrict assault weapons using tactics used in Texas abortion law battle

  • Jill Wine-Banks: Case for holding Meadows in contempt is “very strong'

  • Rev. William Barber and activists head to Washington to march for the passage of the Build Back Better bill

  • Here’s why the January 6th Commission is holding Meadows in contempt

  • January 6th Committee plows ahead with contempt charges against Meadows

  • National guard deployed in Kentucky after deadly tornadoes

  • Justice Sotomayor, the conscious of the Supreme Court

  • How the Birds Aren’t Real conspiracy became a ‘mass coping mechanism’ for Gen Z

  • Preserving global democracy is 'challenge of our time'

  • The hypocrisy of the GOP assault on reproductive rights

  • FEMA helps manage recovery efforts following deadly tornado outbreak

  • January 6th Committee finds 'exceptionally interesting and important documents'

  • Rep. Jayapal on why latest SCOTUS ruling makes efforts to expand the court more urgent

  • Gov. Beshear says Kentucky death toll 'could exceed 100'

  • Amazon warehouse collapse leaves at least six dead after deadly tornado

  • The declining U.S. birthrate comes as no surprise

  • 'It’s just wrong': Documentary sheds light on U.S. military veterans facing deportation

  • After Roe: Battle over abortion heads to the states

  • 'American Radical': MSNBC podcast investigates how one woman goes from apolitical to radicalized

  • Rep. Barbara Lee on threat to abortion rights: ‘I hope that this is a wake-up call’

American Voices

California Governor pushes to restrict assault weapons using tactics used in Texas abortion law battle

California Governor Gavin Newsom is urging state lawmakers to pass a gun safety law modeled after the Texas abortion ban that skirts judicial review. MSNBC Contributor Melissa Murray, MSNBC Political Analyst Michelle Goldberg and former Texas State Senator Wendy Davis joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the impact of two abortion cases in front of the Supreme Court. Dec. 13, 2021

