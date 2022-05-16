IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

American Voices

Buffalo community attempts to move forward after mass shooting

05:41

Buffalo City Council president Darius Prigden joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to share how members of his community are recovering from a mass shooting, where ten people were killed in a local supermarket in Buffalo, New York. He says the community will begin to heal when “we have truth and honesty.” And he’s calling for” a clear message from the highest parts of government to the lowest parts” that these types of heinous acts will not be tolerated. May 16, 2022

