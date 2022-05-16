Buffalo community attempts to move forward after mass shooting

Buffalo City Council president Darius Prigden joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to share how members of his community are recovering from a mass shooting, where ten people were killed in a local supermarket in Buffalo, New York. He says the community will begin to heal when “we have truth and honesty.” And he’s calling for” a clear message from the highest parts of government to the lowest parts” that these types of heinous acts will not be tolerated. May 16, 2022