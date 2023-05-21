Brooklyn abortion clinic gears up for Fifth Circuit mifepristone ruling

Alicia Menendez visited abortion clinic Public Health Solutions in Brooklyn, New York to get an inside look at how they’re preparing for the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals’ upcoming ruling – which could strip abortion providers across the country of access to Mifepristone. While clinics like theirs are no strangers to legal back and forth, clinic staff said, one of the main byproducts of anti-abortion legislation is confusion. “I think that’s the whole point of the anti-abortion movement, is to confuse people so they can’t or won’t get the care that they need,” said PHS Medical Director April Lockley.May 21, 2023