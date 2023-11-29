IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Breaking down the weeks of secret negotiations that led to the Hamas hostage deal

    06:08
  • UP NEXT

    Israel looking into Hamas' claims that 10-month-old hostage and 2 family members were killed

    00:40

  • 'Hamas wants more Palestinians to die': Congressman weighs in on Israel-Hamas war

    03:28

  • 'A ceasefire isn't what we need': China and Israel at odds over a possible full ceasefire

    03:57

  • Israel-Hamas talks underway to build on temporary truce, sources say

    05:34

  • ‘Tragically ironic’: Family of Palestinian shooting victim speaks out

    07:24

  • Gaza became a pressure cooker under Israeli occupation: Holocaust & Genocide Studies Professor

    07:36

  • Israel confirms 12 more hostages freed from Hamas custody on the fifth day of extended truce

    11:16

  • Hamas releases more hostages during extended cease-fire

    05:17

  • Fmr. Israeli Security Official: Israel needs 'an operational window' to fight Hamas

    05:53

  • Engel: American children in Israel ‘hid in a closet’ ‘in panic for 14 hours’ during Hamas attack

    10:44

  • Sen. Warner: Israel must ‘release some of the funds’ for Palestinian Authority to avoid ‘chaos’

    04:35

  • “She was dragged like a sack of potatoes"

    09:09

  • 'She has an amazing family': Relatives of 4-year-old hostage speak about her release

    09:48

  • Richard Engel: 'Open question' what comes after pause in fighting

    04:50

  • Israel & Hamas release more hostages as temporary truce continues

    03:24

  • 'They need your support to help them heal': Relative of freed hostages speaks out

    04:53

  • Velshi: 'Where does this go now?' - Israel and Hamas extend the humanitarian pause

    11:52

  • Video shows first of 11 additional Israeli hostages released by Hamas

    01:05

  • Martin Fletcher: Hostage families are ‘bouncing back and forth between joy and sorrow’

    05:21

American Voices

Breaking down the weeks of secret negotiations that led to the Hamas hostage deal

06:08

NBC News' Anna Schecter breaks down the weeks of secret negotiations between the U.S., Israel, Qatar and Egypt to organize a hostage deal and how the personal intervention of President Joe Biden convinced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to accept a four-day cease-fire.Nov. 29, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Breaking down the weeks of secret negotiations that led to the Hamas hostage deal

    06:08
  • UP NEXT

    Israel looking into Hamas' claims that 10-month-old hostage and 2 family members were killed

    00:40

  • 'Hamas wants more Palestinians to die': Congressman weighs in on Israel-Hamas war

    03:28

  • 'A ceasefire isn't what we need': China and Israel at odds over a possible full ceasefire

    03:57

  • Israel-Hamas talks underway to build on temporary truce, sources say

    05:34

  • ‘Tragically ironic’: Family of Palestinian shooting victim speaks out

    07:24

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All