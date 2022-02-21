Breaking down the path of Putin’s aggression toward Ukraine

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Amid support from western leaders, Eastern Europe remains on the brink of war. According to NBC News, U.S. intelligence has learned Russian military officials have been given orders to *go ahead* with an invasion of Ukraine. MSNBC’s Katie Phang is joined by NBC national security analyst and a former FBI special agent, Clint Watts, to discuss current diplomacy efforts, and how the Trump Administration’s leniency with Russia impacts the tensions seen now.  Feb. 21, 2022

