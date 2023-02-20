Black Girl Freedom Week: It’s time we invest in Black girls

The Black Girl Freedom Fund acknowledges that Black girls are at the forefront of social justice movements “despite having to navigate intersecting systems of oppression, under-investment and an erasure of their experiences and contributions.” Black women and girls are also at the forefront of driving the economy forward, as the fastest growing demographic of entrepreneurs in the U.S. according to a study conducted by JP Morgan. President & CEO of Grantmakers for Girls of Color Dr. Monique W. Couvson and founding President and CEO for Girls for Gender Equity Joanne Smith joined American Voices to discuss. Feb. 20, 2023