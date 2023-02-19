Black business owner strives for 'reverse gentrification'

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Derrick Faulcon opened up a donut franchise, Cloudy donut, after spending 11 years in prison. All three of his shops are in predominately white neighborhoods between Baltimore and New York City. In fact, he’s the first black business owner in Brooklyn Heights. Faulcon joined guest host Paola Ramos on American Voices to discuss. Feb. 19, 2023

