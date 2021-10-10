Biden struggles to push forward policies to help working moms

Many moms struggle to find childcare while working a full-time job. And those struggles have only been heightened by the pandemic. The president’s $3.5T spending bill includes three signature policies designed to help working moms. But those policies are at risk of being cut from the bill. Celeste Carter, a single mom of twins who require special care, joined American Voices to share her story. She was joined by Jess Morales Rocketto, director of civic engagement for the National Domestic Worker Alliance. Oct. 10, 2021