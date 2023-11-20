IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

American Voices

Biden losing support among younger voters as Americans disapprove of his handling of the Israel-Hamas war

04:50

Since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, President Biden has lost support among voters 18-34. Moné Holder, Senior Director of Advocacy & Programs for Florida Rising and Victor Shi, Strategy Director for Voters of Tomorrow joined American Voices with guest host Charles Blow to discuss how Biden’s foreign policy agenda could impact the 2024 presidential election. Nov. 20, 2023

