Biden enters massive week for agenda as Afghanistan fallout looms

Timing, as they say, is everything. As the House prepares to take up President Biden’s signature piece of legislation Monday, the President is busy defending his decision to pull troops out of Afghanistan. Alicia Menendez talks with three Washington insiders about how the dynamics of the coming weeks could play out, and how much President Biden’s decision on Afghanistan could change the political calculus on Capitol Hill as lawmakers prepare to take up infrastructure, a multi-trillion-dollar budget proposal and a voting rights bill. Aug. 22, 2021