Biden doubles down on fight to vaccinate Americans as some Republicans call mandates an overreach
03:31
Share this -
copied
The recent backlash by some Republican leaders over President Biden’s vaccine push showcase a party cultivating a minority, as more Americans favor public vaccination requirements. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by journalists and strategists to discuss where this continued political fight over mandates leave both parties, and the country’s ability to beat the pandemic. Sept. 12, 2021