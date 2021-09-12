IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Biden doubles down on fight to vaccinate Americans as some Republicans call mandates an overreach

The recent backlash by some Republican leaders over President Biden’s vaccine push showcase a party cultivating a minority, as more Americans favor public vaccination requirements. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by journalists and strategists to discuss where this continued political fight over mandates leave both parties, and the country’s ability to beat the pandemic.  Sept. 12, 2021

