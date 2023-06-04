IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Film spotlights couple central to LGBTQ rights movement

    06:47

  • Trump classified documents case moves toward charges: ‘I think he’s toast’

    03:30

  • Rep. Balint: Situation made clear 'we must abolish the debt ceiling'

    04:13

  • GOP 2024 presidential field widens as candidates head to Iowa

    04:48
  • Now Playing

    Biden delivers on campaign promise of bipartisanship with debt deal

    04:20
  • UP NEXT

    Did the GOP lose Wisconsin?

    02:50

  • Florida Congresswoman: DeSantis is bringing the culture wars into the classroom

    06:17

  • Texas Republicans hold AG Ken Paxton accountable in House impeachment vote

    03:44

  • McCarthy’s far-right critics balk at debt limit deal

    03:53

  • House Republicans use debt ceiling talks as negotiation tactic to push through GOP agenda

    06:08

  • President Biden urging House Democrats to back deal on debt ceiling

    03:49

  • Combative debt ceiling process in question as deal is reached

    04:51

  • Deal over debt limit sets stage for votes in Congress

    02:52

  • How Democratic Secretaries of State are fighting for reproductive rights

    03:38

  • Trump could lose millions and face criminal charges if he keeps discussing court cases

    04:00

  • President Biden and Speaker McCarthy talk on phone as debt talks stretch on

    04:48

  • Texas AG Paxton to face Senate trial following historic impeachment

    02:57

  • 'When LGBTQ people are under attack, everybody loses': Far-right wages war on Pride merch

    03:38

  • Texas AG Ken Paxton impeachment sparked by 2020 investigation

    03:35

  • Congressman Espaillat: We cannot let the economy fall of the cliff

    03:38

American Voices

Biden delivers on campaign promise of bipartisanship with debt deal

04:20

After weeks of tense negotiations and the looming fear of an economic crisis, President Biden managed to sign a bipartisan budget agreement into law days before the deadline. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by Tyler Pager, White House Reporter for The Washington Post, and Akayla Gardner, White House Correspondent for Bloomberg to discuss how Biden can sell this compromise to voters ahead of 2024, and what the “hostage” style manner of getting the deal done says about future legislative fights. June 4, 2023

  • Film spotlights couple central to LGBTQ rights movement

    06:47

  • Trump classified documents case moves toward charges: ‘I think he’s toast’

    03:30

  • Rep. Balint: Situation made clear 'we must abolish the debt ceiling'

    04:13

  • GOP 2024 presidential field widens as candidates head to Iowa

    04:48
  • Now Playing

    Biden delivers on campaign promise of bipartisanship with debt deal

    04:20
  • UP NEXT

    Did the GOP lose Wisconsin?

    02:50

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All