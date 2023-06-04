Biden delivers on campaign promise of bipartisanship with debt deal

After weeks of tense negotiations and the looming fear of an economic crisis, President Biden managed to sign a bipartisan budget agreement into law days before the deadline. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by Tyler Pager, White House Reporter for The Washington Post, and Akayla Gardner, White House Correspondent for Bloomberg to discuss how Biden can sell this compromise to voters ahead of 2024, and what the “hostage” style manner of getting the deal done says about future legislative fights. June 4, 2023